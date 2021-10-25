Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 25th Oct, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

Lord Frost acknowledges ‘problems’ in Gib talks with EU, but insists ‘we can find a way through’

Lord David Frost during the session in the House of Commons on Monday.

By Brian Reyes
25th October 2021

The UK’s Brexit minister on Monday signalled the gap between the UK and the EU in talks on a post-Brexit treaty for Gibraltar, even while expressing confidence that “we probably can find a way through on this”. Lord David Frost was responding to questions tabled by MPs on the European Scrutiny Committee of the House...

