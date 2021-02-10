Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 10th Feb, 2021

Brexit

Lords committee stresses ‘urgency’ of UK/EU deal on Gib

REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

By Brian Reyes
10th February 2021

The House of Lords EU Select Committee has stressed the “urgency” of securing a formal UK/EU agreement on Gibraltar in order to provide “certainty and stability” for both the Rock and the neighbouring Campo de Gibraltar. The Lords committee set out its view in a letter to the UK Government after hearing evidence last month...

