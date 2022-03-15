Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 15th Mar, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Lorena Rodriguez wins poster design competition

By Chronicle Staff
15th March 2022

Westside School A-Level art student, Lorena Rodriguez, has won a concert poster design for local musician Gabriel Moreno.

A-level art students have been engaged in a competition to design the official album launch concert poster for Gabriel Moreno and the Quivering Poets.

The students have produced exceptional work and the finalists and winning entry have been selected by Gabriel Moreno and the band themselves.

Gabriel Moreno is this year’s Gibraltar Cultural Ambassador award recipient and will also be delivering song writing workshops for students over 12 years of age as part of this year’s Youth Arts Jamboree.

“This is a very exciting project for our students to showcase their talent,” Director of Education, Keri Scott, said.

“I take this opportunity to thank all the teachers and individuals involved in designing and facilitating this venture for our learners. This will have provided the young people with meaningful experience in a real world context.”

The Minister for Education and Culture, John Cortes, added: “It is great to see such remarkable designs by our Year 12 students. This is a wonderful chance to promote the excellent work that goes on in our schools every day and a real opportunity to use their skills and creativity within a project that links their learning to industry.”

Most Read

Local News

GHA praises two nurses who retire after decades of service to community

Mon 14th Mar, 2022

Local News

From Kyiv to Gibraltar alone, Lilia flees war-torn Ukraine

Mon 7th Mar, 2022

Local News

A Lifetime in Architecture’ exhibition celebrating the work of Natalio Langdon

Mon 14th Mar, 2022

Features

Volunteer gardeners keep the Alameda in shape

Mon 14th Mar, 2022

Local News

Among Ukraine’s refugees, a Gibraltarian man and his family

Fri 25th Feb, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th March 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Major plan could breathe new life into Northern Defences

15th March 2022

Features
Amazing inter-continental travelers

15th March 2022

Features
The Royal Commonwealth Society launches The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition 2022

14th March 2022

Features
Volunteer gardeners keep the Alameda in shape

14th March 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022