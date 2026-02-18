Loreto Convent School marks wellbeing week with focus on belonging

Loreto Convent School dedicated the past week to Wellbeing Week, bringing pupils and staff together to reflect on belonging and what makes each child unique within the school community.

The initiative focused on helping children understand where they belong and how they contribute to school life, with activities designed to promote emotional awareness, individuality and mutual support.

Throughout the week, pupils across all year groups took part in lessons centred on emotional regulation, recognising and expressing feelings, celebrating individuality and understanding how they can help one another feel that they belong.

A range of activities were organised to reinforce these themes.

Highlights included a drama workshop, story movement sessions, lessons on understanding emotions, a wellbeing library session and dough disco activities.

The school also welcomed external organisations to deliver workshops and sessions.

Childline delivered workshops aimed at helping pupils understand how to seek support and look after their emotional wellbeing.

MBS Charity led an Eco Arts workshop focused on creativity and environmental awareness. The charity also delivered a Bright Beats session, which combined music and dance with an emphasis on connection and expression.

The week concluded with reflection across the school, reinforcing the message that every child plays a valued role in the community and brings something unique to Loreto Convent School.