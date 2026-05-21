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Thu 21st May, 2026

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Features

Eco Festival three day event draws record crowds

Screenshot

By Chronicle Staff
21st May 2026

Eco Festival 2026 welcomed record crowds over last weekend, with organisers reporting sold-out days on both Saturday and Sunday.

The three-day event, held from Friday to Sunday, brought together the Gibraltar community for a programme focused on sustainability, education and family-friendly entertainment.

Visitors attended activities including the official mascot reveal, fashion shows, interactive sessions, educational talks and story time events.

Organisers thanked sponsors and partners for their support, as well as exhibitors, performers, volunteers and teams working behind the scenes throughout the weekend.

They also thanked those who attended, saying the turnout reflected growing community support for sustainability initiatives and events in Gibraltar.

Screenshot

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The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


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