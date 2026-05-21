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Thu 21st May, 2026

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The Girl Beneath the Sea by Andrew Mayne – Book review by Kimberly Foreman

By Guest Contributor
21st May 2026

Genre: Crime thriller

With warmer weather just around the corner, I’ll be recommending some easy yet gripping summer reads for you in the weeks to come.

Let’s kick off beach season with this entertaining crime thriller, The Girl Beneath the Sea by Andrew Mayne. It’s the first book in the Sloan McPherson series.

An underwater female detective, the Florida mangroves, a murder and a mystery! Sloan McPherson is the go-to diver for underwater evidence recovery—whether it’s diving to deep sea caverns or swimming in crocodile-infested waters, McPherson is the one who will risk it all in order to solve the case. But when she stumbles across a body floating in a murky canal, things start to go wrong for the detective because she recognises the victim. As her colleagues start to question everything, McPherson shifts in their eyes to suspect number one…

A unique thriller with a simple plot and likeable characters—The Girl Beneath the Sea is the perfect beach read. With its short chapters, colourful characters and tropical Floridian setting, you won’t be disappointed. And if you’re a fan of snorkelling like I am, you’ll find this series even more interesting.

But don’t just take my word for it—this first instalment in the series has thousands of positive reviews on Goodreads. I’ve already read the second book and it was just as good, if not better than the first. And book number three is already on my shelf waiting to be read.

So, what are you waiting for? Grab yourself an icy drink, find a sunny spot, and plonk yourself down with this page-turner!

For more book recommendations, follow me on Instagram: @kbookblogger

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