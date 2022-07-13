Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Lorry driver rescued after crane truck collapse

By Chronicle Staff
13th July 2022

A locally-employed lorry driver was rescued after a crane truck collapsed on his vehicle on the Spanish side of the frontier coming into Gibraltar.

Spanish firefighters and police officers were deployed to the area following the incident on Tuesday morning.

According to the Spanish police, the tall crane lost balance and fell on the lorry as it was approaching the commercial customs area to come into Gibraltar.

The driver sustained minor injuries in the accident.

