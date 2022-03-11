Lorry strike sparks petrol panic, but Govt anticipates no disruption to fuel supply

There have been long queues at Gibraltar’s petrol stations on Friday morning as local and Spanish-registered vehicles were panic-buying petrol ahead of next week’s proposed hauliers strike in Spain.

But despite the frenzied buying, the Gibraltar Government reassured the members of the public that contingency measures are in place to ensure the ongoing supply of fuel in Gibraltar.

The race to buy fuel began on Thursday night as all petrol stations in Gibraltar saw as large numbers of vehicles queuing up to buy petrol.

This continued early on Friday morning and the Royal Gibraltar Police had to deploy extra officers to manage the flow of traffic and start a diversion at Morisson’s Supermarket so that shoppers could enter the carpark at Harbour View’s Road and exit the normal way.

In Gibraltar, the price of Diesel on Thursday night was €1.585 per litre, and unleaded fuel was priced at €1.521, meanwhile in Spain the prices have neared €2 per litre.

The Spanish hauliers have cited an increase in the price of fuel and fears of a shortage of supply as the reason for next week’s proposed strike.

According to Spanish news reports fuel prices have increased by 36.58% in comparison to this week last year.

The war in Ukraine and economic sanctions against Russia has shaken the prices of fuel around the world, with retail gasoline and diesel prices soaring to record highs in many countries across the world this week.

Global benchmark oil prices were trading around $115 a barrel on Thursday, up from around $80 a barrel at the end of last year.

For its part, the Gibraltar Government told the Chronicle local fuel companies have contingency measures in place in order to mitigate the impact of the Spanish hauliers’ strike.

“This includes the filling up of retail stations, yacht terminals, tanks and bunker barges,” it added.

“Impact on diesel or Marine Gasoil (MGO) is negligible as this is supplied by sea, and there is sufficient supply of Aviation fuel.”

“The Gibraltar Government therefore does not expect there to be an impact on the supply or price of electricity locally as a result of the Spanish hauliers’ strike.”

The Government spokesman said a number of local fuel companies use 100% own-employed drivers and, therefore, they report that they expect there to be limited impact of the strike on supply to Gibraltar.

“The availability of petrol in Gibraltar is currently affected by panic buying, both by Gibraltarians in anticipation of the strike and by Spanish consumers affected by overnight price increases across the border,” the Government spokesman added.

“The Gibraltar Government is actively monitoring the situation as it develops and is in constant contact with the main local fuel supply companies.”

“Contingency measures are in place to ensure that there is sufficient supply of petrol for essential service and public service vehicles and vessels in the event that the strike has a prolonged impact on the availability of petrol in Gibraltar.”

“The Gibraltar Government reminds the public that the stockpiling of large quantities of fuel is extremely dangerous and is prohibited under the Petroleum Act.”

“We strongly discourages people from buying more petrol than they normally would and they immediately need.”

A Gibraltar-registered vehicle was stopped by the RGP on Friday after two large canisters filled with fuel were found on the passenger seat of the vehicle.

“We would like to remind the driver of this vehicle that the stockpiling of large quantities of fuel is extremely dangerous and is prohibited under the Petroleum Act,” the RGP said on their Twitter.

A spokesman for the police said officers had seized the cannisters of fuel and the Gibraltarian driver “will be dealt with in due course”.