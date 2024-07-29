Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Loss of multilingualism detrimental to youngsters and local identity on the Rock, expert warns

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Nathan Barcio
29th July 2024

Increasing monolingualism will disadvantage future generations and put local culture, heritage, and identity at risk of being lost, Manuel Enriles, the President of Gibraltarians For A Multilingual Society (GFAMS), has warned.  The former foreign languages teacher at Bayside School and passionate languages advocate now heads GFAMS, with the hope of encouraging Gibraltar to embrace the...

