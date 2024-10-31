Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

31st October 2024

Lottery tickets photographic competition

By Chronicle Staff
31st October 2024

A photographic competition to select new images for the Gibraltar Government lottery tickets has been launched by the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Gaming, and the Treasury Department.

Lottery tickets will feature an image that is different for every draw and the intention is to use the winning selection of photographs on lottery tickets as from April 2025.

The competition is open to all members of the public and participants can enter up to six photographs.

Themes should be related to Gibraltar and winners will receive £100 for each selected photograph. The adjudication to select the winning images will be undertaken by members from the Gibraltar Lottery Committee.

The deadline for the submission of entries is November 30. Full details on how to participate and downloadable entry forms are available on: www.gibraltar.gov.gi/treasury-department/lottery-section

Alternatively, you may also contact the Treasury Department’s Lottery Section on 200 48386 for further details.

