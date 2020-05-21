Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 21st May, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Louise cuts her locks and raises an amazing £1,300 for Cancer Relief

By Priya Gulraj
21st May 2020

Eight-year old Louise Doolan has raised around £1,300 for Cancer Relief after cutting off nine inches of her locks with the aim of assisting the charity that helped her grandfather who was diagnosed with cancer. In an emotional interview with the Chronicle, Louise said her grandfather, Anthony Holmes, received help from the charity. He has...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Christian Hook to paint live on Portrait Artist of the Week

Wed 20th May, 2020

UK/Spain News

Spain aims to reopen borders to tourism in late June

Tue 19th May, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar and Spain discuss return to border normality, but early days still

Mon 11th May, 2020

Local News

Vice Admiral Sir David Steel is Gibraltar’s new Governor

Tue 19th May, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st May 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
The evacuation diaries PART TWO

21st May 2020

Local News
For local businesses, online trade offered lockdown opportunities

21st May 2020

Local News
No plans to restrict vaccine access to anti-vaxxers, Govt says

21st May 2020

Local News
Israel eyes post-Brexit opportunities with UK, and by extension Gibraltar

21st May 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020