Louise cuts her locks and raises an amazing £1,300 for Cancer Relief
Eight-year old Louise Doolan has raised around £1,300 for Cancer Relief after cutting off nine inches of her locks with the aim of assisting the charity that helped her grandfather who was diagnosed with cancer. In an emotional interview with the Chronicle, Louise said her grandfather, Anthony Holmes, received help from the charity. He has...
