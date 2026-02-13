Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 13th Feb, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Love Your Heart

Photo by Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire

By Guest Contributor
13th February 2026

February is Heart Month, the Gibraltar Cardiac Association is raising awareness of heart issues and this article, the second in the month-long campaign, Jon Santos talks about loving your heart ahead of Valentine’s Day on Saturday.

By Jon Santos of The Gibraltar Cardiac Association
Valentine’s Day is traditionally a celebration of romance, flowers, chocolates, and heartfelt cards exchanged between loved ones. But amid the gestures of affection for others, there is one relationship that deserves equal attention: the one you have with your own heart. This Valentine’s Day, we invite you to celebrate love in its most vital form by committing to heart health.

Your heart is remarkable. It beats more than 100,000 times a day, pumping oxygen and nutrients to every cell in your body without pause. Yet cardiovascular disease remains one of the leading causes of illness and death worldwide. The encouraging news is that many heart conditions are preventable through informed choices, consistent habits, and early care. Loving your heart is not a grand gesture, it’s a daily practice.

A heart-healthy lifestyle begins with what’s on your plate. Nourishing your body with fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats supports optimal cardiovascular function. While Valentine’s Day treats are part of the celebration, balance is key. Sharing a mindful meal with someone you love, or preparing a nutritious dish together, can be an act of care for both body and soul.

Movement is another powerful expression of love for your heart. Regular physical activity strengthens the heart muscle, improves circulation, and helps manage blood pressure, cholesterol, and stress. Whether it’s a brisk walk, a dance in the living room, or a shared workout with a partner, even modest activity can yield meaningful benefits when done consistently.

Equally important is managing stress, an often-overlooked risk factor for heart disease. Chronic stress can elevate blood pressure and contribute to unhealthy coping behaviours. This Valentine’s Day, consider slowing down. Prioritize sleep, practice deep breathing, and make time for connection, laughter and meaningful relationships are protective factors for heart health.

Knowing your numbers is another essential step in loving your heart. Regular checkups, blood pressure monitoring, cholesterol screenings, and discussions with healthcare professionals allow for early detection and intervention. Paying attention to warning signs—such as chest discomfort, shortness of breath, unusual fatigue, or palpitations, can be lifesaving.

Finally, love your heart by extending compassion to yourself. Change doesn’t happen overnight, and perfection is not required. Small, sustainable steps taken over time are what truly make a difference. Encouragement, not guilt, is the foundation of lasting heart-healthy habits.

This Valentine’s Day, as you express love for the people who matter most, remember that your heart is at the centre of every moment you share. Protect it. Nourish it. Move it. Listen to it. Loving your heart is one of the most meaningful gifts you can give, to yourself and to those who depend on you.

Because a healthy heart is the truest symbol of lasting love.

Most Read

Local News

Duty-free allowances to change under new treaty rules

Mon 9th Feb, 2026

Opinion & Analysis

The Cauldron: The Rookery

Tue 10th Feb, 2026

Local News

Tech issues resolved after airfield closed affecting all morning flights

Mon 9th Feb, 2026

Local News

Property market realigns as total deal value falls and residency pause weighs on confidence 

Mon 9th Feb, 2026

Brexit

UK Parliament briefings suggest ‘very positive support’ for UK and EU Gibraltar treaty, with caveats

Wed 11th Feb, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th February 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Melon Diesel launched La Gira de Mr Bond with sold-out concerts

13th February 2026

Features
The Glass Woman by Caroline Lea – Book review by Kimberly Foreman

12th February 2026

Features
Adjudicator highlights abundance of talent at 21st Musicians Festival Gala

11th February 2026

Features
Gibraltarian inventor hopes road safety app KYON can save lives

11th February 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026