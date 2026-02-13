Love Your Heart

February is Heart Month, the Gibraltar Cardiac Association is raising awareness of heart issues and this article, the second in the month-long campaign, Jon Santos talks about loving your heart ahead of Valentine’s Day on Saturday.

By Jon Santos of The Gibraltar Cardiac Association

Valentine’s Day is traditionally a celebration of romance, flowers, chocolates, and heartfelt cards exchanged between loved ones. But amid the gestures of affection for others, there is one relationship that deserves equal attention: the one you have with your own heart. This Valentine’s Day, we invite you to celebrate love in its most vital form by committing to heart health.

Your heart is remarkable. It beats more than 100,000 times a day, pumping oxygen and nutrients to every cell in your body without pause. Yet cardiovascular disease remains one of the leading causes of illness and death worldwide. The encouraging news is that many heart conditions are preventable through informed choices, consistent habits, and early care. Loving your heart is not a grand gesture, it’s a daily practice.

A heart-healthy lifestyle begins with what’s on your plate. Nourishing your body with fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats supports optimal cardiovascular function. While Valentine’s Day treats are part of the celebration, balance is key. Sharing a mindful meal with someone you love, or preparing a nutritious dish together, can be an act of care for both body and soul.

Movement is another powerful expression of love for your heart. Regular physical activity strengthens the heart muscle, improves circulation, and helps manage blood pressure, cholesterol, and stress. Whether it’s a brisk walk, a dance in the living room, or a shared workout with a partner, even modest activity can yield meaningful benefits when done consistently.

Equally important is managing stress, an often-overlooked risk factor for heart disease. Chronic stress can elevate blood pressure and contribute to unhealthy coping behaviours. This Valentine’s Day, consider slowing down. Prioritize sleep, practice deep breathing, and make time for connection, laughter and meaningful relationships are protective factors for heart health.

Knowing your numbers is another essential step in loving your heart. Regular checkups, blood pressure monitoring, cholesterol screenings, and discussions with healthcare professionals allow for early detection and intervention. Paying attention to warning signs—such as chest discomfort, shortness of breath, unusual fatigue, or palpitations, can be lifesaving.

Finally, love your heart by extending compassion to yourself. Change doesn’t happen overnight, and perfection is not required. Small, sustainable steps taken over time are what truly make a difference. Encouragement, not guilt, is the foundation of lasting heart-healthy habits.

This Valentine’s Day, as you express love for the people who matter most, remember that your heart is at the centre of every moment you share. Protect it. Nourish it. Move it. Listen to it. Loving your heart is one of the most meaningful gifts you can give, to yourself and to those who depend on you.

Because a healthy heart is the truest symbol of lasting love.