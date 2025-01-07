Low uptake for flu jab as cases rise

The GHA has seen a low uptake in the flu jab this winter season, the Director of Public Health Dr Helen Carter said, as she encouraged the public to have their vaccinations.

Over the past week the GHA has seen a rise in flu cases, albeit expected due to the time of year.

Fewer than five people have been hospitalised with the flu this winter and those most affected have had weakened immunity.

But the GHA is urging the public to take up their flu jabs, adding that it is not too late.

“Last year, we administered around 6100 seasonal flu vaccines and so far this season 2,800,” Dr Carter said.

“But last year we did administer around 1,000 in January so we are expecting the number to increase.”

She added there has been a low uptake in flu vaccines globally due to “vaccine fatigue” following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gibraltar has not been unique in this, with Dr Carter citing resistance and reluctance resulting in the low uptake.

Dr Carter confirmed that the GHA has seen an increase in influenza B, whereas the UK has been more widely affected by influenza A.

She said the vaccine is a good match for the current strain of influenza B currently circulating in Gibraltar.

The key differences in the flu strains are that influenza A tends to spread earlier in the winter season, and influenza B can be milder in its symptoms but affects children more.

Dr Carter said the public should look out for symptoms such as high temperatures, muscle aches, and a cough.

Those with symptoms should call 111 for advice.

The GHA is point-of-care testing those who visit the flu clinic, which Dr Carter said is similar to a Covid-19 lateral flow test that produces quick results.

For those who need anti-viral treatment, the GHA has carried out laboratory tests to be certain of diagnosis before dispensing mediation.

The flu vaccine is available to people aged over 50 years old, anyone with a long-term health condition or anyone who has significant contact or caring responsibilities for someone with a long-term health condition, pregnant women, health and care workers, and anyone living long-term in a residential care setting such as ERS.

To receive a flu vaccine, call 200 66966 between 9am and 3pm Monday to Friday to make an appointment.