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Mon 27th Apr, 2026

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Sports

Lynx and Europa through to futsal play-off final

By Stephen Ignacio
27th April 2026

Bavaria earned themselves a second chance to try and qualify for the futsal championship playoff finals after drawing 4-4 with Lynx and winning the Saturday tie on penalties 5-4.
There was however disappointment for Bavaria once again as Lynx went on to win the tie breaker on Sunday. A 5-1 result for Lynx earning them a final against Europa.
The latter was to dispose of Popay Lex with their second win. A 5-2 result securing a place in the final and another chance to play for a place in the futsal champions league.

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