Lynx and Europa through to futsal play-off final

Bavaria earned themselves a second chance to try and qualify for the futsal championship playoff finals after drawing 4-4 with Lynx and winning the Saturday tie on penalties 5-4.

There was however disappointment for Bavaria once again as Lynx went on to win the tie breaker on Sunday. A 5-1 result for Lynx earning them a final against Europa.

The latter was to dispose of Popay Lex with their second win. A 5-2 result securing a place in the final and another chance to play for a place in the futsal champions league.