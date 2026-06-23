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Tue 23rd Jun, 2026

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Sports

Lynx Futsal complete treble

By Stephen Ignacio
23rd June 2026

A surprise pairing in the final saw Lynx take on Inter Gibraltar in the Futsal Rock Cup final this weekend.
The rescheduled showpiece came weeks after the original final was cancelled following an infringement involving one of the teams in the competition.
The delay did little to halt Lynx's march towards silverware as they completed a treble with a commanding 6-2 victory over Inter Gibraltar on Sunday.
In a tense encounter that saw the Inter Gibraltar coach sent off, Lynx underlined their superiority and secured the trophy, adding to a successful season that will see them return to the Futsal Champions League later this summer.
The delayed final, which was not widely advertised, attracted a relatively low attendance compared to other cup finals, despite futsal continuing to enjoy the support of a loyal following.

photos courtesy Gibraltar FA

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