Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 26th Sep, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

MAG issues election wish-list

Archive image of a ballot box.

By Chronicle Staff
26th September 2023

The Musicians Association of Gibraltar has issued a small pre-election wish-list that it believes will not only benefit its members, but also the arts and the general public.

The wish list has already been sent to the GSD and the GSLP/Liberal Alliance, MAG said.

It is as follows: a full review with stake holders on all laws that affect musicians and venues; a commitment to help MAG with the premises it has been given; a commitment to provide MAG with the facilities, funding (if needed) and support to put on any community event that MAG is organising on behalf of or with the support of the Government of Gibraltar.

MAG is calling for a review of the Lathbury Barracks Retrenchment Block rooms to remove tenants that are not using the space provided appropriately so that these rooms become vacant and can be assigned to MAG members currently on the Cultural waiting list.

“We have noted that no musicians spaces have been proposed at either the Moorish Castle or Squash Club sites,” MAG said.

It is also asking for a full break down of all musical instruments and accessories that are import duty free; the introduction of busking licenses and designated areas and a review of busking law; new live music venues; more government money and support for local concerts or events featuring local artists; and new developments to have cultural spaces for mixed use, including rehearsal rooms, live performance area. 

“We would also like a review of music in schools as we have heard there are major differences in Bayside and Westside with respect to how the music departments prepare instruments, conduct lessons and encourage students with extra activities,” MAG said.

“Bayside currently leading the way with an excellent department.” 

Most Read

Local News

‘Rock Doodler’ opens local sketching group

Mon 25th Sep, 2023

Local News

Bus driver reported for careless driving in motorcycle incident

Fri 22nd Sep, 2023

Local News

Capturing magic above and beneath the waves

Mon 25th Sep, 2023

Local News

Jurors convict former RG private who attempted to run over corporal

Fri 22nd Sep, 2023

Local News

GSD outlines pledges on transparency and anticorruption, vowing to ‘follow the money’

Mon 25th Sep, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th September 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Vasquez says GSLP/Liberals and GSD both railing on anticorruption commitments

26th September 2023

Local News
Burglary ‘lookout’ jailed for seven months

26th September 2023

Local News
New school projects will meet eastside demands, for now

26th September 2023

Local News
GHA launches ‘waiting list strategy’

26th September 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023