MAG issues election wish-list

The Musicians Association of Gibraltar has issued a small pre-election wish-list that it believes will not only benefit its members, but also the arts and the general public.

The wish list has already been sent to the GSD and the GSLP/Liberal Alliance, MAG said.

It is as follows: a full review with stake holders on all laws that affect musicians and venues; a commitment to help MAG with the premises it has been given; a commitment to provide MAG with the facilities, funding (if needed) and support to put on any community event that MAG is organising on behalf of or with the support of the Government of Gibraltar.

MAG is calling for a review of the Lathbury Barracks Retrenchment Block rooms to remove tenants that are not using the space provided appropriately so that these rooms become vacant and can be assigned to MAG members currently on the Cultural waiting list.

“We have noted that no musicians spaces have been proposed at either the Moorish Castle or Squash Club sites,” MAG said.

It is also asking for a full break down of all musical instruments and accessories that are import duty free; the introduction of busking licenses and designated areas and a review of busking law; new live music venues; more government money and support for local concerts or events featuring local artists; and new developments to have cultural spaces for mixed use, including rehearsal rooms, live performance area.

“We would also like a review of music in schools as we have heard there are major differences in Bayside and Westside with respect to how the music departments prepare instruments, conduct lessons and encourage students with extra activities,” MAG said.

“Bayside currently leading the way with an excellent department.”