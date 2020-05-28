MAG seeks instruments for youngsters

The Musicians Association of Gibraltar has recently initiated a project to provide youngsters with musical instruments, in order to promote music within Gibraltar’s youth.

It is asking musicians on the Rock to donate their space or unused instruments.

“For many starting out in music it can be difficult to obtain an instrument to learn on, due to the expense and also with the uncertainty as to if the student will continue,” said a spokesperson from the association.

“The idea came to us a few weeks ago when we had a request from a university student who had to come to Gibraltar in a rush and had to leave her guitar behind in UK, we got our heads together and within 24 hours managed to source a guitar for her.”

The association aims that while the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak is continuing it is trying to help anyone else in a similar situation. Or beginners who wish to start learning an instrument.

They are looking for any instrument such as a guitar or keyboard.

“The association is currently asking for donations of any unwanted musical instrument the general public may have. The condition is not important as they will refurbished making suitable for use for those starting out in music,” said the spokesperson.

“Several instruments have already been donated and will shortly be made ready for use within the new project.”

“Not only will this new project help to get youngsters get started in music but it will also benefit the environment by repurposing equipment which might have otherwise being disposed of,” they added.