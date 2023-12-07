Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 7th Dec, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Major exercise tests Gibraltar’s response to marauding terror attack

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
7th December 2023

Gibraltar’s law enforcement agencies and emergency services were put to the test on Thursday during a major exercise designed to rehearse the response to a marauding terrorist attack on the Rock. Ernest Danino, deputy civil contingencies coordinator, said the exercise was part of an annual training program and not in response to any heightened state...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Brexit

UK ready to explore ‘practical and technical’ options to allow EU flights from Gibraltar

Wed 6th Dec, 2023

Brexit

Formal treaty round set for next week as negotiation enters ‘final stages’

Wed 6th Dec, 2023

Local News

EV Foundation seeks urgent support amid Christmas shortfall

Thu 7th Dec, 2023

Local News

Residential building with ambulance facility filed for Europort Road

Mon 27th Nov, 2023

Brexit

Gib, UK and Spain continue treaty discussions in Malaga

Tue 5th Dec, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th December 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Sir Lindsay Hoyle calls on Girlguiding UK to reverse decision to drop OTs

7th December 2023

Features
Affordable Art Show opens tonight in Fine Arts Gallery

7th December 2023

Opinion & Analysis
#RichardsRendezvous Will we fall off the edge?

6th December 2023

Features
Sally Welch judges annual Christmas flower show

6th December 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023