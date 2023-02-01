Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 1st Feb, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Majority of schools in England closed to some pupils amid teachers’ strike

Striking members and supporters of the National Education Union (NEU) on Whitehall, on a march from Portland Place to Westminster where they will hold a rally against the Government's controversial plans for a new law on minimum service levels during strikes. Photo by Jordan Pettitt/PA

By Press Association
1st February 2023

By Eleanor Busby, PA Education Correspondent

The majority of schools in England were forced to shut their doors to some pupils as teachers went on strike, data suggests

More than half (54%) of state schools in England were either fully closed or restricted access to pupils during the first day of walkouts by teachers, Department for Education (DfE) data has suggested.

Teachers in England and Wales, who are members of the National Education Union (NEU), took part in the first national strike since 2016.

Secondary schools were more likely to have closed their doors to some cohorts of pupils than primary schools, according to figures by the DfE.

The biggest strike in a decade took place on Wednesday, with up to half a million workers walking out in bitter disputes over pay, jobs and conditions.

Based on data submitted to the DfE by 77% of state schools in England, 45.9% were estimated to be fully open, 44.7% were open but restricting attendance, and 9.3% were closed during the teacher strikes.

Nearly a fifth (17.4%) of secondary schools reported being fully open and 73.6% restricted attendance, compared to 52.1% of primary schools which reported being fully open and 38.7% with restricted attendance.

A separate Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) poll, of 948 heads and principals in England and Wales – mostly in secondary schools, found that 97% said teachers were on strike in their workplace.

Among the 920 schools and sixth-form colleges polled where teachers were on strike, 80% said they were partially open with some students on site and 9% said they were completely shut during strikes.

Some schools closed their doors to all pupils because of strikes by the NEU, while others opened for vulnerable students and children of critical workers.

Many schools partially opened to pupils, with exam year groups prioritised.

Kevin Courtney, joint general secretary of the NEU, told the PA news agency that he believes “more than 200,000” members staged walkouts on Wednesday, adding that the strike has been “really effective”.

Teachers joined civil servants, train and bus drivers and university staff who also stopped work on the biggest single day of strikes in a decade.

Picket lines were mounted outside railway stations, schools, government departments and universities across the country, with unions saying they are receiving strong support from the public.

The TUC also held a series of protests against the Government’s controversial plans for a new law on minimum levels of service during strikes.

School leaders reported using support staff and supply staff to cover lessons for pupils who were in during the strikes, while others combined classes.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “The overwhelming feeling among school and college leaders and teachers today will be one of sadness that we have reached a point at which strike action has been taken as a last resort against a Government that will not listen.

“This has clearly been a difficult day for everyone concerned, but the stark truth is that the erosion of teacher pay and conditions over the past decade, and resulting teacher shortages, mean every day in education is a difficult one.”

Walkouts by teachers took place on Wednesday – the first of seven days of strikes in February and March – after talks with Education Secretary Gillian Keegan on Monday failed to find a resolution in a dispute over pay.

Ms Keegan has called the strike action by the NEU “deeply disappointing”, but said conversations with unions were “ongoing”.

The NEU leaders have called on the Education Secretary to “step up with concrete and meaningful proposals” on pay to prevent further strikes.

Mr Courtney and Mary Bousted, the joint general secretaries of the NEU, said: “Today, we put the Education Secretary on notice. She has until our next strike day for England, February 28, to change her stance.

“NEU members do not want to go on strike again. They want constructive talks that deal directly with the long-standing concerns they experience in their schools and colleges every day. So that they can get back to doing what they do best, working with pupils in the classroom.

“However, be in no doubt that our members will do whatever it takes to stand up for education, including further strike action, if Gillian Keegan still fails to step up with concrete and meaningful proposals.”

Ms Keegan said on Wednesday: “One school closure is too many and it remains deeply disappointing that the NEU proceeded with this disruptive action – but many teachers, head teachers and support staff have shown that children’s education and wellbeing must always come first.

“Conversations with unions are ongoing and I will be continuing discussions around pay, workload, recruitment and retention, and more.”

Most Read

Local News

Man arrested after Algeciras knife attacks had been deported from Gibraltar in 2019

Thu 26th Jan, 2023

Brexit

On third anniversary of Brexit, CM says Gib ‘on the verge’ of a treaty

Tue 31st Jan, 2023

Local News

Almost half of new cancer patients diagnosed at stage four, GHA finds

Tue 31st Jan, 2023

Local News

‘We’ll carry on until Morrisons listens,’ Unite says

Tue 31st Jan, 2023

Local News

Spanish man hit by lorry tailgate dies from injuries

Wed 18th Jan, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st February 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Spanish police arrest another 23 people over alleged match-fixing, including in Gibraltar league

31st January 2023

UK/Spain News
Algeciras knife attacker ‘underwent express self-radicalisation’, Spanish police say

30th January 2023

UK/Spain News
Sunak fires Zahawi for ‘serious breach’ after tax affairs row

29th January 2023

UK/Spain News
'An example of coexistence'

28th January 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023