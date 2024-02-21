Male sanitary bins installed across all public toilets the Rock

Following recent representations from Prostate Cancer Gibraltar to the Supported Needs and Disability Council the Government has approved the installation of men’s sanitary bins in all public toilets.

“This initiative reflects the need of older men to be able to dispose of pads that they may require as a result of their ongoing prostate treatment, or quite simply because of a general health condition,” said a statement from the Government.

“With these sanitary bins, men will now be able to manage their urinary condition in a more dignified and convenient way when they are out and about.”

“This step forward is excellent news for men who will need to make use of the sanitary bins – but the presence of these bins will make all men more aware of prostate issues and may encourage them to get their prostate checked.”

Prostate Cancer Gibraltar thanked Jenny Victory from the Supported Needs and Disability Office for listening and acting so promptly on their request.

The sanitary bins are located in the following public toilets: Market Place, Piazza, Europa Point, Eastern Beach (closest to restaurant), Little Bay, Camp Bay, Catalan Bay and Chatham Counterguard accessible toilets.