Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 21st Feb, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Male sanitary bins installed across all public toilets the Rock

By Chronicle Staff
21st February 2024

Following recent representations from Prostate Cancer Gibraltar to the Supported Needs and Disability Council the Government has approved the installation of men’s sanitary bins in all public toilets.

“This initiative reflects the need of older men to be able to dispose of pads that they may require as a result of their ongoing prostate treatment, or quite simply because of a general health condition,” said a statement from the Government.

“With these sanitary bins, men will now be able to manage their urinary condition in a more dignified and convenient way when they are out and about.”

“This step forward is excellent news for men who will need to make use of the sanitary bins – but the presence of these bins will make all men more aware of prostate issues and may encourage them to get their prostate checked.”

Prostate Cancer Gibraltar thanked Jenny Victory from the Supported Needs and Disability Office for listening and acting so promptly on their request.

The sanitary bins are located in the following public toilets: Market Place, Piazza, Europa Point, Eastern Beach (closest to restaurant), Little Bay, Camp Bay, Catalan Bay and Chatham Counterguard accessible toilets.

Most Read

Local News

Revised plans for Rooke site integrate historic Dock 4

Tue 20th Feb, 2024

Local News

Armed Forces Minister lands in Gibraltar for Diamond visit

Tue 20th Feb, 2024

Local News

All eyes on grey list decision as FATF meets in Paris this week

Mon 19th Feb, 2024

Local News

Data points to busy uptake on new cycle lane

Fri 16th Feb, 2024

Local News

Mother daughter duo highlights beauty of Rock’s ‘pests’ through children’s books.

Mon 19th Feb, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st February 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
RGP Family Fun Day aims to raise thousands of pounds

21st February 2024

Local News
Childline Anniversary Photobook donated for GHA waiting areas

21st February 2024

Local News
Mayor’s visit to John Cochrane Ward

21st February 2024

Local News
Sue Doherty is announced 67th Gibraltar International Drama Festival adjudicator

21st February 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024