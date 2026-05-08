Malta continue dominance with fourth straight T20 victory over Gibraltar

Malta extended their lead to 4-0 in the six-match T20 international series against Gibraltar after recording another 50-run victory at the Marsa Sports Club.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Malta posted 198 for 6 from their 20 overs, with Jaspal Singh leading the innings with an unbeaten 68 from 44 deliveries. Mehboob Ali added 39 from 27 balls, while Mohammed Qasim contributed a quick-fire 37 from 20 deliveries.

Gibraltar’s bowling attack saw Louis Bruce and Kabir Mirpuri claim two wickets apiece, while Iain Latin also chipped in with a wicket.

In reply, Gibraltar finished on 148 for 7 from their 20 overs. Iain Latin top-scored with 47 from 31 balls, while Kieron Ferrary added 33 from 21 deliveries. Kabir Mirpuri remained unbeaten on 25.

Ajin Soman and Jais Mathew both claimed two wickets for Malta as the home side secured their fourth consecutive win of the series.

The result continues Malta’s strong form ahead of next month’s ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers, while Gibraltar will be hoping to take positives from individual performances as they continue preparations through the remaining two fixtures of the series.