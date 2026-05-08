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Fri 8th May, 2026

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Sports

Malta extend series lead over Gibraltar in T20 preparations

By Stephen Ignacio
8th May 2026

Malta moved into a 3-0 lead in their six-match T20 international series against Gibraltar after securing a convincing seven-wicket victory in the third match in Marsa on Friday.

After being asked to bat, Gibraltar posted 144 for 5 from their 20 overs in what proved to be a more restrained contest compared to the opening two high-scoring encounters.

Malta, however, chased down the target comfortably, reaching 145 for 3 in just 13 overs to seal victory with 42 balls remaining.

The result continues Malta’s strong form throughout the series, having already recorded wins by 50 and 65 runs in the opening two fixtures.

For Gibraltar, the series remains an important part of preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers in June, with the squad gaining valuable match practice and exposure against a confident Maltese side.

The remaining matches in the six-game series will give Gibraltar further opportunities to fine-tune their approach ahead of the upcoming international qualifiers.

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