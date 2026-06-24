Malta prove too strong for Gibraltar on the day

Stuart Felices' first official competitive victory, which saw Gibraltar beat San Marino on the opening day of the FIBA Small Countries Championship being held in Gibraltar, brought an air of confidence as the team prepared to take on Malta.

Results the previous day had created an unexpected situation, with Malta having beaten defending champions Andorra. This provided an opportunity for both Gibraltar and Malta to gain a major advantage in the race to finish top of the group even before the final group match.

The winner of the group would play the bottom-placed team, which at that moment was San Marino, who had yet to win a match after losing to Andorra on Wednesday.

In their red kit, Gibraltar prepared for tip-off with tensions already evident as both teams took to the court.

It was Gibraltar who struck first through Cudross after Malta failed with their opening possession. The lead was short-lived, however, as the visitors levelled on their next attack.

A superb three-point shot was Gibraltar's response.

Level at 5-5, the opening moments of the match were finely balanced, with neither side giving away an inch. Patient build-up play was met by immediate responses and tight defending. Malta took a marginal lead at 7-5 before Gibraltar levelled again at 7-7.

Some strong and determined offence provided Malta with three points, which they capitalised on after regaining possession, opening a four-point gap at 11-7 midway through the first quarter. Staying composed and compact at the back, Gibraltar remained very much in contention, forcing misplaced passes and regaining possession as they searched for a way back.

Misses under the basket did little to help their cause as Malta extended their lead to 13-7.

Although Malta appeared to have a height advantage, which they used effectively, Gibraltar's energy on the court in winning possession kept the score within reach. With three minutes left in the first quarter the score stood at 15-9. It was the final ball under the basket where Gibraltar were showing too much urgency and making costly mistakes.

Defensively, Gibraltar were doing enough to prevent Malta from securing offensive rebounds, challenging for every ball despite their height disadvantage. However, they were unable to stop Malta from adding to their tally.

Malta took the score to 22-9 with a minute remaining in the first quarter. Gibraltar managed to prevent their opponents from extending the lead further, reducing the deficit to 22-12 at the first break. Although they had lost ground, they remained in the game if they could improve their fortunes under the basket.

It was Gibraltar who stepped up first in the second quarter, reducing the score to 22-15.

However, Malta's efficiency in converting chances quickly resurfaced as they added two free throws. Gibraltar's response was a lay-up which bounced off the rim, followed by another after regaining possession, with the same result.

These were crucial opportunities going to waste.

Yome struck after Gibraltar regained possession in defence for a third successive time. His basket, followed by a successful free throw, brought the score to 24-19.

With seven minutes left in the quarter, Gibraltar's defensive work in regaining possession was being matched by improved shooting as they reduced the deficit to three points at 24-21. Some controversy followed after a loose hand struck Yome in the face, drawing reactions from both players and the crowd.

Gibraltar had their best opportunity to level the score as they closed to 24-22. However, it took them three attempts before Yome's three-pointer finally put Gibraltar ahead at 25-24.

For the first four minutes of the second quarter Malta were restricted to just two points, while Gibraltar scored 13.

Again defending a rebound successfully, Gibraltar advanced and added to their lead, moving 28-24 ahead, although there was still everything to play for.

Malta, who had led throughout much of the first quarter, were relying heavily on perimeter shooting and had no one consistently challenging for rebounds, which Gibraltar's defence was winning comfortably. Quick counter-attacks added to Gibraltar's tally, although not enough to create breathing space. Despite scoring 19 points to Malta's nine in the opening six minutes of the quarter, the score was level at 31-31.

Gibraltar had given themselves a mammoth task after the first quarter and now needed to sustain their momentum.

Mistakes, fouls and missed passes became increasingly costly as the score remained level at 34-34 with three minutes left before half-time. Risky three-point attempts proved a gamble which allowed Malta the opportunity to regain the lead, which they did at 36-34.

Malta found their moment, taking advantage of Gibraltar's risks to open a five-point lead at 41-36 with a minute and a half remaining before the break. It was a reminder that securing points was more important than showmanship.

Malta did exactly that, converting efficiently from the free-throw line to establish a 46-38 lead by half-time.

The start of the third quarter saw Gibraltar struggle to find their rhythm. They used up much of the shot clock on their opening possessions and failed to convert. Malta had already increased their lead to 54-38. The comeback Gibraltar had engineered in the second quarter was slowly and efficiently being unravelled as Malta moved 58-38 ahead with only three minutes played.

Comments from some members of the crowd did little to unsettle Malta, as the targeted players simply responded by scoring points.

Malta led 62-38 before Gibraltar responded with a three-pointer.

Progress was slow for Gibraltar. With four minutes left in the third quarter they still trailed 62-45, nowhere near the scoring pace that had brought them back into the contest during the second quarter.

Instead, Gibraltar looked tired and at times appeared to lack the belief that had fuelled their earlier comeback.

With two minutes remaining in the quarter, Gibraltar were still stuck on 45 points while Malta continued to find the basket and challenge aggressively for offensive rebounds, taking their tally to 70.

Malta finished the third quarter leading 72-48, having restricted Gibraltar to just ten points in the period, their lowest-scoring quarter of the match.

Although Gibraltar trailed 82-55 with six minutes still to play, there was a huge cheer from the crowd for Javi Felice on his debut as he converted a free throw. The crowd continued to rally behind the local players, encouraging them as they faced an uphill battle to the finish.

Gibraltar eventually suffered a 93-63 defeat at the hands of Malta, who now looked the favourites to win the Small Countries Championship given their performances in the opening two matches.

Malta, having beaten both Andorra and Gibraltar, were virtually assured of finishing top of the group unless San Marino produced a major upset the following day and emphatically defeated them.

As things stood, this would also likely determine the semi-final line-up, with Malta expected to face San Marino.

With Gibraltar and Andorra both having beaten San Marino, the only remaining issue to be decided would be which of the two teams progressed as second and third in the group. Gibraltar's next match against Andorra would therefore likely serve as a preview of Saturday's semi-final.

This, of course, was dependent on San Marino not producing a major upset against Malta in their final group match.

Gibraltar's hopes of reaching Sunday's final now appeared most likely to depend on overcoming Andorra, given that the teams finishing second and third in the group stage would face each other in the semi-finals.