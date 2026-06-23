Malta start FIBA Small Countries tournament with win against defending champions Andorra at Tercentenary Sports Hall

Andorra may have scored the first basket, but Malta immediately showed that the opening match at the Tercentenary Sports Hall would not be decided early, taking a 3-2 lead in response.

The advantage quickly swung back as Andorra regained the lead and stretched it to 6-4 within four minutes, with both sides looking to settle into their rhythm.

On a hot and humid evening, this was always going to be a fiercely contested encounter. The last time the two sides met in the FIBA European Championship for Small Countries was in the 2024 final, won by Andorra. The defending champions looked intent on asserting themselves early, moving 8-4 ahead midway through the opening quarter.

With the match streamed live on FIBA's official website and YouTube channel, which boasts 3.4 million subscribers, the tournament provided Gibraltar Basketball with an opportunity to showcase the Rock's ability to host a major international event.

The opening quarter remained tight. Malta refused to let Andorra pull away and steadily chipped at the deficit, staying within two points. With three minutes remaining in the first quarter, Malta trailed by just one point. However, Andorra's greater efficiency under the basket allowed them to extend their lead to 14-9, despite Malta's continued pressure.

Andorra entered the first break leading 18-11.

The defending champions stretched their advantage to 21-14 early in the second quarter as Malta found it increasingly difficult to break down a compact defence.

Malta responded superbly, reducing the deficit to 23-21 midway through the quarter. While Andorra's movement in attack had initially caused problems, Malta's physical presence and improved defensive work brought them back into contention.

The comeback gathered momentum and Malta eventually took the lead at 26-25 with five minutes remaining before half-time after securing key defensive rebounds and slowing the pace.

The lead changed hands repeatedly as the quarter progressed, with Andorra edging back in front at 27-26.

Player rotations played an important role, with differing heights and styles on court creating new tactical options for both teams.

Malta's defence began to find its footing, forcing Andorra into errors as they moved ahead 31-30. However, they failed to capitalise fully on the turnover, allowing Andorra to respond immediately.

It proved costly, as Andorra scored when Malta had looked capable of opening a gap.

A scrappy final two minutes followed. Three missed three-point attempts by Malta contrasted with a single free throw from Andorra, which accounted for the difference until the closing seconds.

Malta levelled the score at 33-33 with 28 seconds remaining before half-time. Andorra's final possession ended in a turnover and Malta took full advantage, finding the basket with seven seconds left to take a 35-33 lead into the break.

Malta emerged for the third quarter full of confidence, extending their lead to 40-37 midway through the period.

The defending champions were beginning to look vulnerable. Malta remained disciplined in defence, refusing to be drawn out by Andorra's movement, while attacking with increasing confidence. A crucial three-pointer with four-and-a-half minutes remaining made it 45-39 after Andorra had lost possession in attack.

As the final three minutes of the quarter approached, Andorra called a timeout after appearing to lose their way. Malta continued to dominate and moved comfortably into a 51-39 lead.

Malta's taller players stood firm under the basket, collecting rebounds and shutting down Andorra's attacks as the score quickly stretched to 58-42.

Having led in the opening stages, Andorra now found themselves unable to adapt to the changing pattern of play. Malta, meanwhile, had identified their opponents' weaknesses and exploited them effectively, taking a commanding 58-45 advantage into the final quarter.

Malta continued to control proceedings in the fourth period, extending the lead to 63-47 with seven minutes remaining.

The advantage grew further to 71-49 with four minutes left as Andorra struggled to find an answer.

Andorra finally added to their tally with a three-pointer that took them beyond the 50-point mark, but by then the outcome was beyond doubt.

After a difficult start, Malta had settled into their own game and played to their strengths. It was a confidence-boosting opening to their Small Countries campaign and an impressive victory over the defending champions.

Malta secured an emphatic 82-56 win.