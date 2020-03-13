Malta suspends their domestic league placing international against Gibraltar in doubt

The future of Gibraltar’s international friendly against Malta will be discussed on Tuesday, according to the latest statement issued by the Malta FA. This follows a decision by the Malta FA to suspend all their domestic matches across all leagues following reports that some league players have gone into isolation.

In a statement issued by the Malta FA it states “Following internal discussions as well as consultations with its medical unit and the relevant authorities on the extraordinary circumstances caused by the outbreak of COVID-19, which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, the Malta Football Association Bureau this evening took the decision to suspend football and futsal matches from all competitions for the next 10 days, effective from tomorrow (Friday, March 13, 2020).”

It further adds “As far as the upcoming international matches are concerned, the Malta FA is evaluating the situation and to this end, discussions between all National Associations and UEFA are scheduled to take place this coming Tuesday.”

The Malta FA reports that clubs have reported that some of their league club players are in self-quarantine.

UEFA will be discussing the situation on Tuesday with its stakeholders.