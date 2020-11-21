Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 21st Nov, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Man arrested after dramatic crash on Queensway

Photo via Twitter/Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service

By Chronicle Staff
21st November 2020

A 22-year old man who escaped with just minor injuries after his car crashed on Queensway and burst into flames has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving under the influence of alcohol.

Firefighters from the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service rushed to the scene and extinguished the blaze early Saturday morning.

The Royal Gibraltar Police said no other vehicle was involved in the crash, which occurred at around 6.45am near the junction between Reclamation Road and Queensway.

Images shared by Deputy Chief Fire Officer Matthew Payas on Twitter showed the dramatic moment that firefighters extinguished the fire, which had engulfed the VW Tiguan involved in the crash.

The RGP was also at the scene and sealed off the road until 10.45am.

“The driver suffered only minor injuries but was taken to St Bernard’s Hospital for checks,” the RGP said in a statement.

“On being discharged from hospital, the driver was conveyed to New Mole House where he was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and on suspicion of driving whilst over the prescribed limit.”

As of early Saturday afternoon, the man remained in police custody and investigations continued.

Most Read

Local News

Man arrested after dramatic crash on Queensway

Sat 21st Nov, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Local News

Covid grounds new helicopter service

Fri 20th Nov, 2020

Local News

Quietly, the Christmas lights switch on

Fri 20th Nov, 2020

Local News

Booze and no mask ends in early morning Main Street arrest

Tue 17th Nov, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st November 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Quietly, the Christmas lights switch on

20th November 2020

Local News
Covid grounds new helicopter service

20th November 2020

Local News
Seminar explores re-think of Gib tourism product

20th November 2020

Local News
Report highlights need for ‘joined-up approach’ in mental healthcare

20th November 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020