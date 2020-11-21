Man arrested after dramatic crash on Queensway

A 22-year old man who escaped with just minor injuries after his car crashed on Queensway and burst into flames has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving under the influence of alcohol.

Firefighters from the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service rushed to the scene and extinguished the blaze early Saturday morning.

The Royal Gibraltar Police said no other vehicle was involved in the crash, which occurred at around 6.45am near the junction between Reclamation Road and Queensway.

Images shared by Deputy Chief Fire Officer Matthew Payas on Twitter showed the dramatic moment that firefighters extinguished the fire, which had engulfed the VW Tiguan involved in the crash.

Whilst most of Gibraltar sleeps. GFRS crews deal with a significant traffic accident at Queensway. Vehicle on fire, 1 person involved, treated & conveyed to SBH by GAS. Road closed/managed by RGP. #bluelightresponders.#multiagencyworking.Protecting,preventing,Responding. pic.twitter.com/Yl9mWua4GM — Matthew Payas DCFO GFRS (@DcfoPayas) November 21, 2020

The RGP was also at the scene and sealed off the road until 10.45am.

“The driver suffered only minor injuries but was taken to St Bernard’s Hospital for checks,” the RGP said in a statement.

“On being discharged from hospital, the driver was conveyed to New Mole House where he was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and on suspicion of driving whilst over the prescribed limit.”

As of early Saturday afternoon, the man remained in police custody and investigations continued.