Man arrested after parachuting off Rock

A 35-year-old American man was arrested on Wednesday afternoon after jumping from the top of the Rock and parachuting to Eastern Beach.

At around 2pm, the Royal Gibraltar Police Control Room received a report that a person had jumped from the Upper Rock Nature Reserve using a parachute.

Response Team Two officers attended the scene and arrested the man shortly after he landed.

He was arrested on suspicion of operating a device intended for human flight from the Nature Reserve, an offence under recently introduced legislation aimed at preventing base jumping and parachuting from the Rock.

The man was interviewed at New Mole House and later released with a caution, the RGP said.