Man arrested as police seize 26 fuel containers

Some 26 fuel containers were discovered in a Gibraltar-registered vehicle on Tuesday night when a local man was arrested following a police chase.

Officers from the Gibraltar Defence Police were patrolling the area of Europa Advance Road at around 10pm when they noticed a man driving at speed and in an erratic manner.

A spokesman for the Royal Gibraltar Police said the man was signalled to stop when emergency beacon lights were activated but he sped off into Eliott’s Close before colliding with a parked car.

The driver of the vehicle then ran off, but he was caught after being chased on foot.

The RGP attended and the 47-year old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving; resisting or obstructing police and the transportation of dangerous goods.

Officers searched the car and found 26 containers filled with 25 litres of fuel in each.

The man was also fined for breaches of the Civil Contingencies Emergency Regulations – as he had broken the curfew and was not wearing a mask.

The RGP said an investigation is ongoing.