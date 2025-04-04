Man arrested following police firearms operation

A 34-year-old local man has been arrested by Royal Gibraltar Police Armed Response officers on suspicion of several offences, including affray and possession of a firearm.

The arrest followed an altercation between the drivers of two vehicles in the area of Waterport Road. Additional information received by the police led to the swift identification of those involved and the launch of immediate searches.

Armed Response officers, supported by Gibraltar Defence Police colleagues, conducted a forced entry into a local residential property and carried out the arrest.

The investigation is being led by detectives from the RGP Crime and Protective Services Division. No further comment will be made at this stage.

The RGP has confirmed that no other individuals are being sought in connection with the ongoing investigation and has sought to reassure the community.