Wed 22nd Dec, 2021

Man arrested following traffic collision

Police forensics officers examine the scene of the collision. Photo courtesy of RGP.

By Chronicle Staff
22nd December 2021

A local man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a serious traffic collision on Tuesday night on Sir Herbert Miles Road.

He is the fifth person arrested on suspicion of drink driving since Sunday, the RGP said as it highlighted its Christmas campaign urging drivers not to drink if they are using their vehicle.

The latest incident occurred just after 9pm, when the RGP received a call to the Control Room from the Ambulance Service that two motorcycles had collided in the area of Catalan Bay, near what used to be La Mamela Restaurant.

Two local men were then taken to Saint Bernard’s Hospital for treatment to their injuries.

While in hospital, one of the motorcyclists was breathalysed and blew 70ug/100ml. The legal limit is 35 micrograms (ug) of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

The man, 42, was then arrested on suspicion of Driving with Alcohol Concentration over Limit.

Following the collision, officers from the Gibraltar Defence Police assisted the RGP in managing traffic and pedestrians near the MOT Centre, as the road was completely shut.

RGP Scene of Crime Officers and a Road Traffic Collision Investigator also attended to establish how the collision was caused.

“This now brings the total number of drivers arrested on suspicion of drink driving offences to five since Sunday,” the RGP said in a statement.

“These arrests come during the RGP’s Christmas campaign in which Roads Policing Officers are urging drivers not to get behind the wheel under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”

“If anyone has concerns about a person driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs, they can call the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 or 199 in emergencies – you could help save someone’s life.”

