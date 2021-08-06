Man arrested for historic sexual offences

A 59-year old man was on Thursday arrested on suspicion of historic sexual offences against two children.

In a statement, the Royal Gibraltar Police said the alleged incidents took place in various locations across Gibraltar between 1998 and 2009, when the children were aged between six and 15.

The man was arrested on Thursday morning on suspicion of rape of a child under the age of 13 and sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 by detectives from the Safeguarding team.

He was interviewed under caution by police and has been released on bail with strict conditions.

“Further investigations and a forensic examination of various storage devices are yet to be conducted,” the RGP added.

Although there are no additional people being sought at this time, the RGP believes there could be more complainants in this case.

The RGP urges any such victims, whether related to this case or otherwise, to contact the RGP on 20072500 or online at www.police.gi/report-online.