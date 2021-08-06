Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 6th Aug, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Man arrested for historic sexual offences

By Chronicle Staff
6th August 2021

A 59-year old man was on Thursday arrested on suspicion of historic sexual offences against two children. 

In a statement, the Royal Gibraltar Police said the alleged incidents took place in various locations across Gibraltar between 1998 and 2009, when the children were aged between six and 15. 

The man was arrested on Thursday morning on suspicion of rape of a child under the age of 13 and sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 by detectives from the Safeguarding team. 

He was interviewed under caution by police and has been released on bail with strict conditions.

“Further investigations and a forensic examination of various storage devices are yet to be conducted,” the RGP added. 

Although there are no additional people being sought at this time, the RGP believes there could be more complainants in this case.

The RGP urges any such victims, whether related to this case or otherwise, to contact the RGP on 20072500 or online at www.police.gi/report-online

Most Read

Local News

After years in Gibraltar, citizenship ceremony cements long felt identity

Wed 4th Aug, 2021

Local News

Govt announces Covid death as hospitalisations rise

Wed 4th Aug, 2021

Local News

Former Bayside student in major £2.2m long Covid research project

Wed 4th Aug, 2021

Local News

Gib deal possible despite ‘seemingly irreconcilable positions’, MEP says

Tue 3rd Aug, 2021

Local News

US Center for Disease Control urges Americans to avoid travel to Gib

Wed 4th Aug, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th August 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Govt faces call for inquiry after senior GHA doctor warns ‘collapse’ of healthcare management puts patients at risk

6th August 2021

Local News
Infectious diseases expert Dr Autilia Newton stands in as Director of Public Health

6th August 2021

Local News
Localisation of Public Health post not for another year, Govt tells TG

6th August 2021

Local News
Local man blackmailed by cyber seductress

6th August 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021