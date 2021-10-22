Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 22nd Oct, 2021

Man arrested on suspicion of dealing cocaine

Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
22nd October 2021

A 44-year old man was arrested on suspicion of drug offences on Friday morning after officers executed a search warrant at his home in Mid Harbour Estate.

In a statement, the Royal Gibraltar Police said some 45grams of cocaine were seized as well as £5,830 and €1,530 in cash during the search, with a total value of about £10,000.

The RGP said a further search conducted in his car revealed a single wrapper containing a white powder suspected to be cocaine, weighting 15 grams, and 30 individual wraps also suspected to be cocaine, weighing approximately 30 grams.

The street value of the drugs located is said to be worth £2,700 according to the RGP.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled Class A drug, as well as possession with intent to supply the same drug.

He was also arrested on suspicion of possession of criminal property.

He was taken to New Mole House to be interviewed and was later bailed out pending further enquiries.

The search was conducted by officers from the Royal Gibraltar Police’s drug squad and Customs officers from the Flexible Anti-Smuggling Team and their drug detection dog.

