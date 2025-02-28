Man arrested on suspicion of forgery

A local man has been arrested on suspicion of Forgery.

At around 8:30am this morning, detectives from the Royal Gibraltar Police’s Economic Crime Unit arrested the 57-year-old following allegations that he provided forged bank statements to a local estate agent while attempting to buy a property.

Following the arrest, the officers executed search warrants at two locations, where various documents and electronic devices were seized as part of the ongoing investigation.

The man was later interviewed at New Mole House under caution before being released on bail whilst an investigation continues.