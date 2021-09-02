Man charged after police dog finds £1,180 worth of drugs

A 19-year old man was charged after a drug raid revealed some 236g of cannabis resin slabs concealed within the lining of a sofa.

Jake MacMichael will appear before the Magistrates’ Court on Friday facing charges of possession and possession with intent to supply the Class ‘B’ drug.

He was arrested on Thursday morning after officers from the Royal Gibraltar Police’s drug squad and the dog handler from the Customs Flexible Anti-Smuggling Team executed a search warrant at an address in Varyl Begg Estate.

Forced entry was used as officers entered the property via a front door and the rear patio, a statement from the RGP said.

Following an initial search by Customs’ Drug Detection Dog, Lola, multiple slabs of cannabis resin were allegedly found concealed within the lining of a sofa, the police said.

Mr MacMichael was arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences and taken to New Mole House for questioning before being subsequently charged.

The drugs seized weighed some 236g and is estimated to have a street value of £1,180.