Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 25th Aug, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Man charged following Catalan Bay jet ski incident

By Chronicle Staff
25th August 2024

A Moroccan national was arrested by RGP officers on Saturday night following an incident at Catalan Bay involving a jet ski and Guardia Civil vessels.

Ammar Ech Chaffani, 20, was arrested at Devil’s Tower Camp on suspicion of being a non-Gibraltarian found in Gibraltar without a valid permit or certificate, entering Gibraltar other than through an immigration port, resisting or obstructing police, entering or loitering near or photographing area restricted by Gazette and handling stolen goods.

His arrest came after the RGP Marine Section officers received information that the Guardia Civil had just been in pursuit of a jet ski, which was thought to be assisting in illegal immigration.

The jet ski beached at Catalan Bay and the rider escaped on foot.

An RGP patrol van was dispatched to the area and whilst heading to location on Devil’s Tower Road, officers spotted the suspect.

He began running on seeing police despite repeated instructions to stop.

The man ran into Devil’s Tower Camp but was then caught by RGP officers attempting to scale a fence, where he was arrested, handcuffed and taken to New Mole House Police Station.

He was charged on Sunday morning at New Mole House for all offences he was arrested for apart from handling stolen goods, for which enquiries with Interpol are still ongoing.

Mr Ech Chaffani will appear at the Magistrates’ Court at 10am on Tuesday.

The chase on Saturday was filmed by beachgoers, with video of the incident widely circulated on social media.

The presence of Guardia Civil vessels in British waters drew reaction from both the UK Government and the Gibraltar Government.

“We are aware of an incursion earlier this evening involving a Spanish vessel in British Gibraltar Territorial Waters and are looking into the circumstances,” a spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said on Saturday night.

“The FCDO makes formal diplomatic representation to Spain where appropriate. Incursions are a violation of UK sovereignty, not a threat to it.”

Reacting to the events, a spokesperson for No.6 Convent Place said: "The [Gibraltar] Government is seeking a full and detailed briefing of the incursion and any illegal executive actions taken by Spanish state vessels in the indisputably British waters around Gibraltar. “

“We are also seeking details of the circumstances that gave rise to the chase, the identity of the individual on the jet ski and his illegal entry into Catalan Bay and the reasons for him fleeing the scene as video evidence shows.”

Most Read

Local News

Gib Squadron escorted two Spanish vessels from British waters during exercise

Tue 20th Aug, 2024

Opinion & Analysis

Treaty talks and the silly season

Wed 21st Aug, 2024

Local News

Ruthless fraudsters target scam victim to swindle more funds

Sat 24th Aug, 2024

Local News

Gib records hottest day of the year

Mon 19th Aug, 2024

Local News

RGP cracks down on ‘truly shocking’ disregard for traffic laws

Wed 21st Aug, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th August 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Ruthless fraudsters target scam victim to swindle more funds

24th August 2024

Local News
Man jailed for stealing £30,000 vehicle

24th August 2024

Local News
Two arrested for multiple alleged offences

24th August 2024

Local News
Moroccan teenager in Schengen visa case tried to swim to Spain, court hears

23rd August 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024