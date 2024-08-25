Man charged following Catalan Bay jet ski incident

A Moroccan national was arrested by RGP officers on Saturday night following an incident at Catalan Bay involving a jet ski and Guardia Civil vessels.

Ammar Ech Chaffani, 20, was arrested at Devil’s Tower Camp on suspicion of being a non-Gibraltarian found in Gibraltar without a valid permit or certificate, entering Gibraltar other than through an immigration port, resisting or obstructing police, entering or loitering near or photographing area restricted by Gazette and handling stolen goods.

His arrest came after the RGP Marine Section officers received information that the Guardia Civil had just been in pursuit of a jet ski, which was thought to be assisting in illegal immigration.

The jet ski beached at Catalan Bay and the rider escaped on foot.

An RGP patrol van was dispatched to the area and whilst heading to location on Devil’s Tower Road, officers spotted the suspect.

He began running on seeing police despite repeated instructions to stop.

The man ran into Devil’s Tower Camp but was then caught by RGP officers attempting to scale a fence, where he was arrested, handcuffed and taken to New Mole House Police Station.

He was charged on Sunday morning at New Mole House for all offences he was arrested for apart from handling stolen goods, for which enquiries with Interpol are still ongoing.

Mr Ech Chaffani will appear at the Magistrates’ Court at 10am on Tuesday.

The chase on Saturday was filmed by beachgoers, with video of the incident widely circulated on social media.

The presence of Guardia Civil vessels in British waters drew reaction from both the UK Government and the Gibraltar Government.

“We are aware of an incursion earlier this evening involving a Spanish vessel in British Gibraltar Territorial Waters and are looking into the circumstances,” a spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said on Saturday night.

“The FCDO makes formal diplomatic representation to Spain where appropriate. Incursions are a violation of UK sovereignty, not a threat to it.”

Reacting to the events, a spokesperson for No.6 Convent Place said: "The [Gibraltar] Government is seeking a full and detailed briefing of the incursion and any illegal executive actions taken by Spanish state vessels in the indisputably British waters around Gibraltar. “

“We are also seeking details of the circumstances that gave rise to the chase, the identity of the individual on the jet ski and his illegal entry into Catalan Bay and the reasons for him fleeing the scene as video evidence shows.”