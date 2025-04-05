Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Man charged following police firearms operation

By Chronicle Staff
5th April 2025

A local man has been charged with multiple offences following his arrest by police firearms officers on Friday, the RGP said in a statement.

Mark Macias, 34, of Laguna Estate, was last night charged with Strangulation, Fear or Provocation of Violence, two counts of Common Assault, Threats to Kill, Possession of Firearms without a Certificate, Destroying or Damaging Property, Possession of a Prohibited Import and Prohibition on Persons Convicted of Crime Purchasing or Possessing Firearms.

Mr Macias was arrested at around 10.25am on April 4 by RGP Armed Response Officers, supported by Gibraltar Defence Police colleagues.

His arrest followed an altercation between the drivers of two vehicles in the area of Waterport Road on Friday morning.

Mr Macias was charged following a joint investigation led by detectives from the RGP’s Criminal Investigation Department and Safeguarding Team.

He has been remanded in custody at New Mole House Police Station over the weekend and will appear before the Magistrates’ Court on Monday April 7.

