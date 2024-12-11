Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 11th Dec, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Man charged with arson appears before Magistrates Court

By Nathan Barcio
11th December 2024

A man charged in connection with the fire in Mid Harbour Estate on Tuesday appeared before the Magistrates Court on Wednesday, where he was remanded in custody and his case sent to the Supreme Court.

Juan Francisco Sanchez Valenzuela, 19, of Castellar, is charged with damaging a property in Wave Crest House without lawful excuse, intending to damage the property while being reckless as to whether life would be endangered.

He was arrested by detectives from the RGP’s Criminal Investigation Department just before 2pm on Tuesday.

Mr Sanchez was represented by lawyer Christopher Pitto, who did not seek bail for the defendant.

Stipendiary Magistrate Charles Bonfante sent the case to the Supreme Court given the serious nature of the charge.

He also remanded Mr Sanchez in custody pending his next court appearance before the Supreme Court on January 15.

Patrick Canessa appeared for the Crown.

Most Read

Local News

Three adults and two children in hospital after fire in Mid Harbour flat

Tue 10th Dec, 2024

Local News

Man arrested on suspicion of arson after Mid Harbours fire leaves five hospitalised

Tue 10th Dec, 2024

Local News

£1.3m worth of licence plates sold, Govt confirms

Sun 8th Dec, 2024

Local News

Woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Mon 9th Dec, 2024

Local News

Govt defends Bassadone deal after GSD criticism

Tue 10th Dec, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th December 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Inquest jury finds Bates’ death was from natural causes

11th December 2024

Local News
Team RG 5 triumphs in gruelling 10km endurance march up the Rock

11th December 2024

Local News
Govt launches campaign highlighting cocaine dangers following death of young man

11th December 2024

Local News
Santos confirms new easyJet route from Birmingham to Gibraltar

11th December 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024