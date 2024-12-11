Man charged with arson appears before Magistrates Court

A man charged in connection with the fire in Mid Harbour Estate on Tuesday appeared before the Magistrates Court on Wednesday, where he was remanded in custody and his case sent to the Supreme Court.

Juan Francisco Sanchez Valenzuela, 19, of Castellar, is charged with damaging a property in Wave Crest House without lawful excuse, intending to damage the property while being reckless as to whether life would be endangered.

He was arrested by detectives from the RGP’s Criminal Investigation Department just before 2pm on Tuesday.

Mr Sanchez was represented by lawyer Christopher Pitto, who did not seek bail for the defendant.

Stipendiary Magistrate Charles Bonfante sent the case to the Supreme Court given the serious nature of the charge.

He also remanded Mr Sanchez in custody pending his next court appearance before the Supreme Court on January 15.

Patrick Canessa appeared for the Crown.