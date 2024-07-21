Man charged with Attempted Murder

A local man has been charged with Attempted Murder after attempting to stab a man

during the early hours of this morning.

Christopher Nunez, 28, of Varyl Begg Estate, was also charged with Possession of

Article with Blade in a Public Place late this evening.

At around 5am this morning, the Royal Gibraltar Police received a call that a man

was threatening another man with a knife outside a residence in the Varyl Begg

Estate.

On police arrival, Nunez had already fled the scene following a scuffle with the

victim, who suffered lacerations from defending himself.

Further reports were received that a man was within a residential building in Sir

William Jackson Grove, brandishing a large knife.

Royal Gibraltar Police and Gibraltar Defence Police Armed Officers were dispatched

to the estate, where they found Nunez holding bladed articles in both hands.

The armed officers then arrested Nunez by the main entrance to Sir William Jackson

Grove.

The victim was treated for minor injuries at Saint Bernard’s Hospital and later

released.

Following an investigation by RGP Crime Division Detectives today, Nunez was

charged and remanded at New Mole House Police Station.

He will appear before the Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning.