Sun 21st Jul, 2024

Man charged with Attempted Murder

By Chronicle Staff
20th July 2024

A local man has been charged with Attempted Murder after attempting to stab a man
during the early hours of this morning.

Christopher Nunez, 28, of Varyl Begg Estate, was also charged with Possession of
Article with Blade in a Public Place late this evening.

At around 5am this morning, the Royal Gibraltar Police received a call that a man
was threatening another man with a knife outside a residence in the Varyl Begg
Estate.

On police arrival, Nunez had already fled the scene following a scuffle with the
victim, who suffered lacerations from defending himself.

Further reports were received that a man was within a residential building in Sir
William Jackson Grove, brandishing a large knife.

Royal Gibraltar Police and Gibraltar Defence Police Armed Officers were dispatched
to the estate, where they found Nunez holding bladed articles in both hands.

The armed officers then arrested Nunez by the main entrance to Sir William Jackson
Grove.

The victim was treated for minor injuries at Saint Bernard’s Hospital and later
released.

Following an investigation by RGP Crime Division Detectives today, Nunez was
charged and remanded at New Mole House Police Station.

He will appear before the Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning.

