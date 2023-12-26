Man charged with attempted murder

A local man has been charged with attempted murder following an incident in the Moorish Castle estate in the early hours of Christmas Eve.

Jacob McWilliam, 22, of Witham’s Road, was also charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, threats to kill, assault on police, resisting police and criminal damage.

His arrest came after Response Team Officers were called to the Moorish Castle Estate at around 12.40am on Christmas Eve, following reports of a man attacking a woman in the area close to the bridge on Castle Road.

On police arrival, Mr McWilliam was arrested, during which time he allegedly assaulted an RGP officer.

Mr McWilliam was remanded at New Mole House Police Station until his court appearance on Wednesday at 10am at the Magistrates Court.