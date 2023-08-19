Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 19th Aug, 2023

Man charged with causing death by dangerous driving

By Chronicle Staff
18th August 2023

A Spanish national has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving following an incident earlier this year.

Victor Javier Gudiel Guerrero, 50, of Algeciras, was also charged with one count of having no driving licence and one further count of dangerous driving.

A statement from the Royal Gibraltar Police said the alleged incident took place at around 10.20am on January 11 this year.

Having delivered a cargo of rocks to the Coaling Island reclamation area, Gudiel Guerrero was driving back towards the Frontier.

The statement added that at the time, the tailgate door of the Spanish-registered vehicle he was driving was open and “strapped” to the right-hand side of the trailer.

“Whilst travelling along Winston Churchill Avenue, the rear tailgate began to swing on its hinges and as the vehicle approached the area of the north barrier, the rear tailgate swung open and collided into the upper torso/head of Jaime MacPherson, 58, a marine surveyor from Cadiz, knocking him to the ground unconscious,” the statement said.

“He later died of his injuries.”

Mr Gudiel Guerrero was denied bail and will appear before the Magistrates’ Court this Monday, August 21.

