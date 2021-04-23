Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Man charged with cocaine offences

By Chronicle Staff
23rd April 2021

Police have charged a man with importing cocaine for sale in Gibraltar.

Spanish national Luis Miguel Rojas de Federico, 48, resident in La Linea, was arrested after he rode his motorbike into Gibraltar early Friday morning and was stopped by Drug Squad officers of the Royal Gibraltar Police.

He was allegedly found carrying 17 individual wrappers of cocaine weighing approximately 21 grams in total and with a street value of about £1200.

He was interviewed by detectives and charged with possession, possession with intent to supply and importation of a Class A drug.

He was detained in police custody and will appear before the Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

His motorcycle was also seized in connection with this investigation.

The operation was supported by officers from HM Customs.

