Man charged with historical child sex offences
A man accused of historical sexual offences against a child had his case sent to the Supreme Court for trial on Friday. Randolph Olivero, 70, of Laguna Estate, appeared before the Magistrates’ Court on Friday charged with two counts of raping a child and six counts of sexually assaulting a child. The alleged incidents span...
