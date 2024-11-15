Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 15th Nov, 2024

Man charged with historical child sex offences

Archive image of the Supreme Court. Photo by John Bugeja.

By Nathan Barcio
15th November 2024

A man accused of historical sexual offences against a child had his case sent to the Supreme Court for trial on Friday.  Randolph Olivero, 70, of Laguna Estate, appeared before the Magistrates’ Court on Friday charged with two counts of raping a child and six counts of sexually assaulting a child.  The alleged incidents span...

