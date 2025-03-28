Man charged with multiple bicycle thefts

A man appeared before the Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning charged with stealing 13 bicycles.

Ismael Hajjal Chairi, a Moroccan national living in Algeciras, was also charged with Going Equipped and Attempted Theft.

The 43-year-old was arrested by RGP officers on February 5 on suspicion of the attempted theft of a bicycle.

Following an investigation by both Response Team officers and the Criminal Investigation Department of the RGP, he was charged with a total of 15 offences and remanded at New Mole House.

The bicycle thefts, which total around £10,000, allegedly occurred between December 2024 and February 2025.

Mr Hajjal Chairi denied the charges and was remanded in custody.

He will next appear before the Magistrates Court on April 2.