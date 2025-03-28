Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 28th Mar, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Man charged with multiple bicycle thefts

By Chronicle Staff
28th March 2025

A man appeared before the Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning charged with stealing 13 bicycles.

Ismael Hajjal Chairi, a Moroccan national living in Algeciras, was also charged with Going Equipped and Attempted Theft.

The 43-year-old was arrested by RGP officers on February 5 on suspicion of the attempted theft of a bicycle.

Following an investigation by both Response Team officers and the Criminal Investigation Department of the RGP, he was charged with a total of 15 offences and remanded at New Mole House.

The bicycle thefts, which total around £10,000, allegedly occurred between December 2024 and February 2025.

Mr Hajjal Chairi denied the charges and was remanded in custody.

He will next appear before the Magistrates Court on April 2.

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

When screens raise our sons

Thu 27th Mar, 2025

Local News

ID card ticketing system set for bus users

Mon 24th Mar, 2025

Local News

Full planning application filed for former Rooke site on Queensway

Mon 24th Mar, 2025

Local News

DPC clears Eastside coastal protection works, subject to on-site assessment of impact on Catalan Bay

Thu 27th Mar, 2025

Local News

Man jailed for possessing cocaine ‘snowball’ fails in appeal

Wed 26th Mar, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th March 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Police investigate Moorish Castle goods lift

28th March 2025

Local News
Public Service Excellence and Innovation Awards 2025

28th March 2025

Local News
Two senior RGP officers retire

28th March 2025

Local News
Gibraltarian student shortlisted for Royal Ascot art competition

28th March 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025