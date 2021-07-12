Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 12th Jul, 2021

Man convicted of immigration offence sentenced to unpaid work

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Priya Gulraj
12th July 2021

A Spanish national who was convicted of assisting a Chinese national with illegal immigration was sentenced to 180 hours of unpaid work by the Magistrates’ Court. Yongnan Zhang Yang, 43, of Marina Court, was arrested in June 2020 when he was turned away by the Spanish authorities as he tried to cross into Spain via...

