Sun 5th Dec, 2021

Man dies from Covid-19, bringing Rock’s virus deaths to 100 since start of pandemic

By Chronicle Staff
5th December 2021

A man in his early 70s died on Sunday from pneumonitis caused by Covid-19, bringing the number of deaths on the Rock related to the virus to 100 since the start of the pandemic.

The death was confirmed by the Gibraltar Government, which said it represented “a stark reminder” that Covid-19 continued to present a grave threat to this community as the effectiveness of initial vaccines wanes.

The news, No.6 Convent Place said, underscored the importance of people taking up the booster jab when it is offered.

The deceased man had underlying health conditions and had been double vaccinated against Covid-19 but had not received his booster vaccine.

He died earlier on Sunday and his death will be recorded in tomorrow’s statistics as a death from Covid-19.

“It is with great sadness that we must confirm the death today of a resident of Gibraltar from Covid-19,” said Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

“I would like to express my deepest condolences on behalf of the Government and people of Gibraltar to the family of the deceased man, who I knew well.”

“Today’s very sad news is, once again, a stark reminder of the worst consequences of Covid-19.”

“It is clear that vaccination provides the best available protection against severe Covid-19, hospitalisation and death.”

“In Gibraltar, our vaccination programme has proved extremely successful in reducing the number of infections and reducing the severity of infection.”

“However, there is now a significant amount of evidence that the efficacy of those initial doses has started to wear off, which is very concerning as we enter the winter month.”

“To date, there have been no hospitalisations resulting from anyone who has received their booster vaccine”

“Everyone who is offered a booster dose, which is now being rolled out to all those aged 16 and over, is therefore strongly encouraged to take it.”

There were 11 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in Gibraltar on Sunday, including nine residents and two visitors.

The number of active cases stood at 290 on Sunday, with a further 367 people in self-isolation.

There was just one person on the Covid ward at St Bernard’s Hospital and none in the critical care unit.

Gibraltar’s booster campaign is well under way and some 19,460 third doses had been administered by Sunday.

The booster will be offered to everyone over the age of 16 in the coming weeks, administered by age priority.

“If you have been offered the vaccine, declined it, and have now reconsidered, please do get in touch with us immediately to arrange an appointment,” Mr Picardo said.

“A successful rollout of booster vaccines will help us save lives and avoid further lockdowns.”

“Whilst the vaccine offers us a greater level of protection against the virus that continues to be all around us, it is still important to take every precaution for the safety and wellbeing of yourself and your loved ones.”

“Follow the advice of public health professionals, especially if you are close contact, and call 111 at the first onset of symptoms, no matter how mild they are.”

People can register for the booster vaccine on the following link: https://www.gha.gi/pfizerbooster/

