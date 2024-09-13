Man facing deportation skips court appearance
A Moroccan man who had been bailed while awaiting deportation failed to appear before the Magistrates Court on Thursday to face driving charges. The prosecution said Abdellah El Faidi, 40, of no fixed place of abode, is subject to a pending removal order from Gibraltar following sentencing for immigration offences. People awaiting deportation from the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here