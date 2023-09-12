Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 12th Sep, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Man fined for illegally entering Gibraltar

By Chronicle Staff
12th September 2023

A local man has been fined £600 after he was caught climbing around the Frontier fence to get into Gibraltar from Spain.

Dylan Otton, 42, of Varyl Begg Estate, pleaded guilty to the charge of entering Gibraltar other than through an immigration port at the Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard that just after 2pm on Friday June, 9 June this year, the RGP Control Room was notified that a man had climbed around the fence from Spain onto Western Beach.

HM Customs officers arrived at the location and detained Otton until RGP Officers arrived and arrested him.

During interview, Otton claimed that he was at the beach bar having a drink after work and had not jumped the fence. However, CCTV footage indicated otherwise.

Most Read

Local News

Border chaos as both Gibraltar and Spain tighten immigration checks

Mon 4th Sep, 2023

Local News

Morocco earthquake kills over 1000 people

Sat 9th Sep, 2023

Local News

CM and UK MPs underline self-determination message and commitment to treaty in first National Day rally since Covid

Sun 10th Sep, 2023

Local News

Foreign Secretary on private visit to Gibraltar

Sat 9th Sep, 2023

Local News

‘It was crazy and chaotic’

Sat 9th Sep, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th September 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GSD set to attend UK PAC Network Event in Westminster

12th September 2023

Local News
Domestic Abuse Strategy launched

12th September 2023

Local News
Gibraltar and Goole Twinning marked with MP’s Visit to City Hall

12th September 2023

Local News
GHA launches DUMP Campaign for safe medicines disposal

12th September 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023