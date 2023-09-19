Man in court accused of attempting to run over three RG soldiers
A former Royal Gibraltar Regiment private who is accused of attempting to run over three fellow soldiers stood trial in the Supreme Court on Monday morning. Dijavan Mannion Gomez, 30, of Sir William Jackson Grove, denies three counts of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and a further charge of destroying property. The Supreme Court...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here