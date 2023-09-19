Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 19th Sep, 2023

Local News

Man in court accused of attempting to run over three RG soldiers

Archive image of Gibraltar's Supreme Court. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
19th September 2023

A former Royal Gibraltar Regiment private who is accused of attempting to run over three fellow soldiers stood trial in the Supreme Court on Monday morning. Dijavan Mannion Gomez, 30, of Sir William Jackson Grove, denies three counts of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and a further charge of destroying property. The Supreme Court...

