Man in court charged with exporting 100g of cocaine
Police last night arrested a British man as he allegedly attempted to export 100 grams of cocaine into Spain. Nicolas Cooper, 27, resident in Spain, was stopped at around 8pm by Drug Squad officers of the Royal Gibraltar Police on Winston Churchill Avenue close to the border. He was allegedly found to be in possession...
