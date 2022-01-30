Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Man in early 80s dies from Covid-19, Govt says

St Bernard's Hospital. Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
30th January 2022

The Gibraltar Government has confirmed the death of a resident of Gibraltar from Covid-19, bringing the total number of deaths related to the virus to 101 since the start of the pandemic.

The deceased was a man aged 80-85 years old who had not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

He died earlier today of COVID-19 pneumonitis. This will be recorded in tomorrow’s statistics as a death from COVID-19.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said: “It is with great sadness that we must confirm another death within our community to COVID-19.”

“My deepest condolences lie with the family and friends of the deceased.”

“Vaccination provides the best available protection against severe COVID-19, hospitalisation and death.”

“If you have previously declined the vaccine, and have now reconsidered, please do get in touch with us immediately to arrange an appointment.”

“If you have not yet had your booster vaccine, please do so as soon as possible.”

“Whilst the vaccine offers us a greater level of protection against the virus it is still important to follow the advice of Public Health professionals, especially if you are close contact, and call 111 at the first onset of symptoms, no matter how mild they are.”

